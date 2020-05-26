Communities consider canceling Fourth of July fireworks in wake of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities across the Lowcountry are deciding whether they will proceed as planned with Fourth of July fireworks plans.
The Isle of Palms was set to meet Tuesday evening to decide whether to hold their fireworks. Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the Fourth of July is typically a day where the entire island’s public safety staff, as well as other public safety, like Charleston County Sheriffs, are working all day on the Isle of Palms. He said he expects council will decide to cancel this year’s fireworks.
North Charleston city officials say they have canceled their fireworks show this year.
Summerville town officials say they have not yet decided whether to change their plans.
Goose Creek spokesman Franklin Johnson said his city's celebration is still set to take place as scheduled.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
