Coroner identifies man killed in shooting following fight over card game

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting following a fight over a card game in Berkeley County.
Coroner George M. Oliver said 31-year-old Ronvelle Johnson of Moncks Corner died in the Monday afternoon incident in Cross.
“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” Oliver said. “An autopsy was completed today with the cause of death being a single gunshot wound.”
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Tashawn Jamel Johnson who is charged with murder.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to an address on Old Highway 6 in reference to a fight that escalated to a shooting.
A report states that deputies arrived on scene and discovered a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound.
“That victim succumbed to their injuries,” BCSO officials said. “According to preliminary investigations, the altercation occurred over a card game.”
