Coroner identifies man killed in shooting following fight over card game
The scene of the shooting on Monday in Cross. The sheriff's office said it started during an altercation over a card game. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | May 26, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 4:17 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting following a fight over a card game in Berkeley County.

Coroner George M. Oliver said 31-year-old Ronvelle Johnson of Moncks Corner died in the Monday afternoon incident in Cross.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” Oliver said. “An autopsy was completed today with the cause of death being a single gunshot wound.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Tashawn Jamel Johnson who is charged with murder.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to an address on Old Highway 6 in reference to a fight that escalated to a shooting.

A report states that deputies arrived on scene and discovered a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

“That victim succumbed to their injuries,” BCSO officials said. “According to preliminary investigations, the altercation occurred over a card game.”

