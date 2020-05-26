Coroner identifies two men who died in separate accidents in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two men who died in separate accidents in Berkeley County.
Coroner George M. Oliver said the first accident happened on May 23 and took the life of 61-year-old Mark Waugh of Moncks Corner.
Oliver said Waugh died after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A report states the accident happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Spring Pond Rd. near North Highway 17-A in Bonneau.
The second accident happened on May 25 and took the life of 25-year-old Bradlee Herian of Summerville.
According to the coroner’s office, Herian died after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway at the I-26 Westbound Exit Ramp near the 203 mile marker. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at 12:20 am.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
