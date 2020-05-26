Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man over card game in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a suspect who is accused of fatally shooting a man following an altercation over a card game in Cross.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has charged 29-year-old Tashawn Jamel Johnson with murder.
Coroner George M. Oliver said 31-year-old Ronvelle Johnson of Moncks Corner died in the Monday afternoon incident.
A newly released report states that a deputy responded to a home just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Old Highway 6 for a shooting.
The deputy saw the unresponsive victim lying on his back on the road.
Two witnesses stated that the victim and the suspect were playing cards in the shed behind the home when they got into a verbal argument following a card game.
According to the sheriff’s office report, while the suspect was in his vehicle the victim dumped beer all over him.
Investigators say the suspect then left the vehicle and fired three shots at the victim striking him once in the chest.
BCSO officials said the suspect then left the scene in his car.
That same night deputies reported that the suspect was at the Hill Finklea Detention Center and wanted to turn himself in. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect’s father drove him to the jail so that he could turn himself in.
