Deputies searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old man they say is armed and dangerous.
Deputies are searching for Timothy John Creel of Ridgeville.
Creel is wanted in connection with a traffic stop on Saturday in the Summerville area that resulted in the arrests of two others, deputies say.
Alexis Dakota Davidson and Dillion Eugene Perez, who deputies say were passengers in the vehicle, face charges. Davidson is charged with possession of MDMA, deputies say, while Perez is charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.
A deputy was patrolling Wind Gate Mobile Home Park when he noticed a vehicle being operated with defective equipment. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle at the intersection of Myers Road and St. James Avenue but deputies say the vehicle ignored the deputy's blue lights and sirens.
Deputies say the driver, who they later identified as Creel, opened the driver’s door and ran from the vehicle armed with a silver handgun.
Deputies arrested the back-seat passenger, Perez, who they say attempted to run from the moving vehicle as well, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. Deputies say Perez was seen throwing a black handgun from the vehicle into the woods.
Perez and the front-seat passenger, Davidson, were held at gunpoint while assisting deputies made their way to the scene. Perez and Davidson were then detained, deputies say.
Berkeley County deputies and BCSO K-9 Unit, with assistance from Goose Creek Police Department, searched for Creel but could not find him.
Deputies say they were able to recover two firearms from the scene and one of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dorchester County. They say a search of the vehicle yielded a cigar package that contained MDMA (Ecstasy) and that was located in the immediate area of where Davidson was sitting.
Deputies say Creel is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies say he also has outstanding felony warrants with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Anyone who see Creel is asked to call 843-719-4169 or 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.