Driver dies after car strikes utility pole, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed late on Memorial Day in a single vehicle crash.
The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 178 near Stillwood Circle in Orangeburg County, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
He said a black Lexus was traveling west on Highway 178 and ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole.
The driver was wearing a seat belt but was killed in the crash, Lee said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.
