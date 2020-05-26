First Alert: Heavy rain and gusty winds to near the Lowcountry Wednesday

The track of this storm has two scenarios. The first, and more favorable option, takes the center of the storm north of the area and closer to the Grand Strand. If this pans out, areas along I-26 and south (Dorchester, parts of Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort Counties may only see a few showers with gusty winds. This scenario is more common among models. The second option, less favorable, takes the heaviest rain over the tri-county area between 9 am and noon. This could create flooding in low-lying areas during high tide (12:02 pm).