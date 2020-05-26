First Alert: Heavy rain and gusty winds to near the Lowcountry Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal storm will near the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for a severe storm will increase through through the morning hours. 1 - 3″ is likely, but some areas could pick up more than 3″ of rain. Make sure to have the Live 5 Weather app downloaded and stay weather aware.
The track of this storm has two scenarios. The first, and more favorable option, takes the center of the storm north of the area and closer to the Grand Strand. If this pans out, areas along I-26 and south (Dorchester, parts of Charleston, Colleton and Beaufort Counties may only see a few showers with gusty winds. This scenario is more common among models. The second option, less favorable, takes the heaviest rain over the tri-county area between 9 am and noon. This could create flooding in low-lying areas during high tide (12:02 pm).
There is a low-end threat for a severe thunderstorm tomorrow morning. An isolated tornado and damaging winds are possible as the environment becomes increasingly unstable. Tomorrow afternoon the area will begin to dry out for the day, but rain should continue to return through the work week.
TONIGHT: Increasing shower chance; LOW: 70.
TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flooding and severe storm possible; HIGH: 83.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and isolated, strong t-storm possible; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Warm with the chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 86.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storm likely; HIGH: 88.
SUNDAY: Sunshine returns, spotty shower possible; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Cooler and dry; HIGH: 83.
TUESDAY: Cool and dry; HIGH: 81.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
