FIRST ALERT: Watching tropical wave near Florida, possibility of heavy rain early Wednesday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical wave near Florida will bring a bout of unsettled weather over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Space Coast of Florida for the development of an area of low pressure. There is a 20% chance that this area develops into a tropical system as it moves northward impacting the Carolinas during the day tomorrow. The exact track, and whether it develops, will determine whether or not we experience a period of heavy rain Wednesday morning. The farther east this storm system tracks, the less rainfall we will experience. There will also be the potential of a few strong to severe storms moving onshore dependent on the track. Gusty winds and a brief tornado could be possible. We’ll continue to watch the forecast trends today to determine whether a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY needs to be issued for the threat of heavy rain and/or strong storms Wednesday morning.