Huge alligator found outside front door of home in neighborhood in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Imagine waking up to weird noises outside your home, and when you check what’s going on through your Ring doorbell you see a gator on your doorstep.
That’s what happened to Crawford Lewis from Venice.
He found a gator crawling on a bench outside his front door.
This happened on Thursday around 5:00 a.m. at the Gran Paradiso Community.
It seems like this unwanted visitor knew he wasn’t welcomed. So he decided to take off and he was unharmed.
