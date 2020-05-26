Isle of Palms may cancel 4th of July fireworks

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is expected to decide Tuesday whether to host its annual Fourth of July fireworks this year.
It will be the council’s first regular meeting since February. Mayor Jimmy Carroll says the Memorial Day Weekend was a good test for how prepared they are for the Fourth of July in a little over a month.
He says first responders, police, and fire crews have all been working non-stop these past few days and says they are exhausted.
He also says their budgets are lower right now because of the pandemic. The fireworks usually cost the Isle of Palms $35,000.
“We’ve got to be smart in how we spend money," Carroll said. "You know I just, I think it would be a bad example for us when we can’t do cost of living increases for our personnel right now, to be going out and spending $35,000 on fireworks.”
The Fourth of July is typically a day where the entire island’s public safety staff, as well as other public safety, like Charleston County Sheriffs, are working all day on the Isle of Palms. This is why Carroll says he expects council will decide to cancel this year’s fireworks.
"Truly, why create another headache if we don't have to have it? Fireworks are nice, they're fun to watch, but our personnel, our residents, are, you know, we've been swamped," Carroll said. "It'd be nice to be able to say alright come enjoy the beach during the day time, you know, go home, but as you go home, go by a restaurant and have dinner."
The mayor wants to reiterate that they are planning to have all beaches and restaurants open for the Fourth of July, just not a fireworks show.
He also says the Charleston County Sheriff’s will still be helping out on the island for the Fourth of July and the city plans to keep the portable messaging signs up, like the one’s that have been used to encourage social distancing.
