Isle of Palms Public Safety Building undergoing $6M repair project

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms’ 12-year-old Public Safety building is undergoing some much needed repairs.
“The public safety building is one that a lot of people go to. They go for their parking passes, they go to pay your fines, people go by there to look at the fire trucks,” Mayor Jimmy Carroll said. “We want that building to look great, and but also, to be safe.”
Carroll says that this building has already seen leaks all around, and called it a poor design and build.
The Public Safety Building cost $6.5-million to build in 2008 and is going to cost an additional $6-million to repair.
The building is getting a new roof, new siding, new water proofing, and new installation. Carroll says they are having to repair the insulation where exhaust fumes from the fire bays were leaking into the living quarters.
The city hopes these repairs last a lot longer than 12 years. They recognize the wind and weather these buildings on the beach are exposed to, but this building is expected to last much longer.
City council will be reviewing how they want the entrance to look.
"I think the public safety building is probably our pride and joy when you look at it. I think it should look great for people, for our residents," Carroll said.
Trident Construction, which also built Fire Station #2 on 41st Avenue on the island, has been working during the pandemic. The mayor says they have experienced some minor obstacles because of the pandemic, but he still hopes to see the building complete by the end of this year.
