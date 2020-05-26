Local hospitals receive $84M federal funding so far

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina hospitals and healthcare providers have received at least $495 million so far in federal stimulus relief as part of CARES Act funding.
$84 million of that was directed to three of our local major hospitals.
The CDC says $175 billion in relief funds went to "hospitals and other healthcare providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response."
MUSC AND MUHA
A COVID funds tracking report provided by MUSC showed its entities have received $54.4 million total in federal stimulus funding so far.
Lost revenue projected this year is $355 million total for MUHA (Medical University Hospital Authority) and MUSCP (MUSC Physcians). Federal relief funds will help toward those losses.
The money must be used "to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus – presumably in the areas of testing for and treatment of COVID-19 positive or presumed patients," said MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine.
She added, "The funds cannot be used for expenses for which the hospital will seek or receive other reimbursement."
TRIDENT HEALTH
Trident Health received at least $10.8 million in stimulus relief so far, according to federal HHS data.
Trident spokesperson Rod Whiting provided a statement that said, "While it’s an important step in the recovery, the CARES Act funding represents only a fraction of Trident Health’s lost revenue, which was off 25% in April, and increased expenses resulting from the pandemic."
Whiting said the cost of increased PPE and equipment along with loss of surgery revenue contributed to the major decrease in patient volume.
“While they were all the right thing to do, these actions significantly impacted our daily operations,” the statement said.
Trident Health is proud none of its 2,600 local employees have been laid off to date due to the pandemic. Whiting said they implemented a pandemic pay program to continue paying employees 70 percent of their base pay even as work hours were unavailable.
Lastly, Trident Health’s statement stated, “Continued federal support is critical in addressing the financial impact of COVID-19 on healthcare systems everywhere.”
ROPER ST. FRANCIS HEALTHCARE
RSFH spokesperson Andy Lyons said the hospital system has received $18.8 million in federal stimulus relief funding so far.
He said the hospital has seen a loss of $49 million revenue through April due to canceled elective surgeries and fewer patients overall.
They also had $7 million of expenses for salaries, PPE and other COVID-19 patient care costs that the stimulus money will help offset.
“The pandemic has been a hardship for everyone, and it’s been Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s honor to serve patients during this time,” Lyons said.
