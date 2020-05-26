$220M road project in Lowcountry deemed essential during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on the Port Access Road project began in 2016 to separate resident traffic and truck traffic heading to the new Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal.
During the pandemic, there have been changes to the way work is done.
Contractors around the state, including those working on the Port Access Road, have been able to do some work during the day due to low traffic volumes while the stay-at-home order was in place. Crews have also been able to extend working hours into what were typically the peak travel hours.
“We tried to make a little bit of lemonade from the lemons we were dealt with," Secretary of Transportation for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Christy Hall said. “Recognizing that because traffic volumes were lower, we should be able to allow our contractors to do more lane closures longer during the day, or even during daytime, which we normally wouldn’t allow due to public inconvenience. We had several projects, many on the interstate, that took advantage of those opportunities to work a little more efficiently with less traffic on the road.”
The project’s resident construction engineer, Sarah Gaffney, said they were fortunate to be deemed an essential project during this time and barely missed a beat.
“After a lot of meetings and talking, this project was deemed essential. A lot of it was new construction so it doesn’t affect the traveling public as much," she added. “Of course we had a lot of safety precautions. So with an abundance of caution, we kept working.”
She said the project is about 86% complete.
Crews have added a sound wall for the nearby Rosemont community, nearly all of the drainage work is done and most of the retaining walls are done.
“[The project] is going to be a huge relief to the citizens of North Charleston not to have that truck traffic,” SCDOT Commission Chair Robby Robbins said after the last SCDOT Commission meeting.
The project was initially slated to be complete in 2021, but Gaffney said things have shifted due to some delays with right of way acquisition and some utility delays.
She said the mainline and interchange to the terminal will be done by February 2021 and all the connector roads and local routes will be done by December 2021. The new terminal is expected to open in March 2021.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.