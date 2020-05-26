$220M road project in Lowcountry deemed essential during pandemic

“We tried to make a little bit of lemonade from the lemons we were dealt with," Secretary of Transportation for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Christy Hall said. “Recognizing that because traffic volumes were lower, we should be able to allow our contractors to do more lane closures longer during the day, or even during daytime, which we normally wouldn’t allow due to public inconvenience. We had several projects, many on the interstate, that took advantage of those opportunities to work a little more efficiently with less traffic on the road.”