Memorial Day Weekend brings crowds to Lake Murray and other tourist attractions across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Memorial Day normally brings waves of crowds to the beaches, lakes, pools, and tourist attractions here in the Midlands and across the state.
The lakes and beaches have been open for a few weeks and Governor Henry McMaster gave the go-ahead for many tourist attractions to reopen on Friday ahead of the holiday.
However, most of these businesses and public areas reopened with new rules and regulations to keep people healthy and safe, making memorial day activities look a little different.
Officials said that many of the attractions and public areas, like Lake Murray, were met with crowds of people throughout the weekend. Lake Murray was relatively calm on Monday, with only a few boats, but Department of Natural Resources officials said they thought that was because of the weather.
“It’s the little freedom that I’ve been missing so it’s much welcome,” Brandon Mathews, a boater out on Lake Murray, said.
Brandon Mathews said he saw lots of boaters on Lake Murray all enjoying the outdoors over the weekend. Department of Natural Resources officials said that the number of boaters neared usual levels for the holiday weekend but they didn’t run into problems with groups following social distancing guidelines.
“They are grouping up, but we see social distancing. Boats pulling up you can see where they are trying to leave a gap in between, so people trying to do their part,” Department of Natural Resources Captain Ken Simmons said.
DNR Captain Ken Simmons said boaters are allowed to anchor and tie boats together, but that Governor McMaster’s executive order of no large groups of 3 or more is still in effect.
“That being said we are not stopping a boat with 4 people because its in violation ,we aren’t doing that, but if we do see a situation that is a threat to public health we will address it if need be,” Simmons said.
Duane Parrish, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism said Lake Murray is just one of many spots to enjoy large crowds.
“I don’t have any confirmed numbers yet but I’ve heard great reports along the coast, occupancy probably at 80 to 100 percent occupancy over the weekend, a little lower than normal, but better than we anticipated a few weeks ago, the opening of attractions throughout the state has helped spread out the crowds,” Parrish said.
He said he’s heard positive reports of social distancing and visitors following the rules and regulations at the recently opened tourist attractions.
“Everything from sanitizing, to the six feet distance markers to capacity control, attractions have done well this weekend, gotten it off to a good start,” Parrish said.
He said that while things aren’t quite back to normal, this weekend was a big step forward.
“This year is a little different because people have been cooped up, there is a lot of cabin fever and people want to get outside, it sort of kicks off the start of the travel season. This has been a big weekend for us,” Parrish said.
Parrish said the way people have been social distancing is a good sign that South Carolina might be ready to continue reopening other venues, like bowling alleys, movie theatres and concert halls that Governor McMaster has held off on reopening.
Tourist attractions that were able to open over the holiday weekend are operating with various guidelines, such as reduced capacity, sanitizing procedures, and social distancing requirements.
