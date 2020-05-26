Motorcyclist killed in Memorial Day crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a crash in York County on Monday.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lesslie Highway, about a mile from Rock Hill. Troopers say a driver was operating a Yamaha motorcycle when they collided with a vehicle that was attempting to turn left on the highway.
The motorcyclist was ejected and killed, troopers say. The driver was wearing a helmet. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The name of the person was killed has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
