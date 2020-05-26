Olympic-size pool in North Charleston will soon be complete

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Aquatic Center near Fort Dorchester High School is now just weeks from completion.
The new facility has been in the works since 2018 and was originally set to be completed by June 2019. But now North Charleston Parks and Recreation say they hope all will be finished before the end of June 2020.
This new aquatic center will give swim teams all across the area a chance to have an Olympic-sized pool. In some cases, it will triple the size of what they’re using now.
This state-of-the-art pool has 10 lanes and an LED scoreboard. It is 50 meters, which is about half the length of a football field. It will give kids in the area space for swim classes and swim meets, something they’ve never had access to before so close to home.
All three DD2 high schools have competitive swim teams, but they’ve been using outdoor neighborhood pools for practices. This not only limits the number of swimmers they can have on the team because of the limited space, but also limits practice during certain seasons. This new aquatic center will change all of that.
DD2 invested more than $7 million and the City of North Charleston paid the rest for this $25 million facility.
The North Charleston Polo Team and swim team and just a couple more groups that will be able to use the facility. And they plan to offer elementary school swim classes in the pool as well.
North Charleston Parks and Recreation officials say they are not sure exactly when they will be able to open the doors for everyone to be able to use the pool. But they are hopeful it will be open for the high school swim teams in August 2020.
On Tuesday the Dorchester District Two Board will be updated on the aquatic center. The DD2 meeting is at 6:00 p.m., and will be held over Microsoft Teams. To join the meeting, call 843-405-0167 and enter the Conference ID 186 054 716#
Anyone looking to make a comment should email Lee Smith at lesmith@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.
Comments must be received at least five minutes before the 6 p.m. meeting begins.
