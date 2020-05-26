Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Tuesday morning to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in West Ashley.
The accident happened in the 2200 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 12;50 a.m.
Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.
That area of Savannah Highway was closed in both directions for a time after the crash. The roadway has since reopened.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.