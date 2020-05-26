Publix to open new location in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Publix plans to open a new store in Moncks Corner, a spokesman for the company confirmed Tuesday.
The company has signed a lease to open a store at the Moncks Corner Marketplace, located in the southeast corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, Publix spokesperson Kim Reynolds said.
The new store will be approximately 48,000 square feet in size.
No opening date has been announced so far, Reynolds said.
The company operates at least 15 stores in the Tri-County area.
