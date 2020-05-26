SLED: Investigation underway after shooting in Bowman kills 3, injures 8

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a shooting incident that happened on Monday.
According to officials, the incident happened near the 7000 block of Charleston Highway. Details regarding the incident are still limited. However, initial reports to SLED said the incident happened at a social gathering.
The Bowman Police Department requested assistance from SLED to investigate the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
