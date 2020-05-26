Third suspect wanted in Murrells Inlet shooting surrenders; 1 suspect remains on the run

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect wanted in connection to a burglary that ended with a Murrells Inlet homeowner being shot is now in custody.
Levi Mcilwraith was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said that Mcilwraith surrendered himself to authorities in Horry County.
He is being held on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and armed robbery.
Authorities said Mcilwraith and three other suspects broke into a home on Lomax Court last week and shot the homeowner when he came home unexpectedly from work.
Alexis Flores and De’Andre Linnen have been arrested in connection to the case. Authorities said they were arrested during a traffic stop Friday in Anson County, N.C.
Jeffery Powers is the fourth suspect wanted in the case. He remains at large.
