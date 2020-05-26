Troopers: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died Monday night in a crash in Orangeburg County.
The crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Highway 178 near Shillings Bride Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Investigators say a 2010 Lincoln MKT was traveling east on Highway 178 when a Kia SUV disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the Lincoln.
The Kia ran off the road to the left, overturned and struck a tree, Lee said. The Lincoln was then pushed into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 1988 Chevrolet, he said.
The drivers of the Kia and Chevrolet died at the scene.
EMS took the driver of the Lincoln to an area hospital.
The Orangeburg County Coroner has not yet released the identities of the victims.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
