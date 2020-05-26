WATCH: Bond hearing set for suspects charged in pair of shootings on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspects charged in two separate shootings on Ocean Boulevard over the holiday weekend are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
According to Myrtle Beach police, six people are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.
Authorities identified the suspects as:
Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21; Kwashek Breeden, 20; Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20; and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are each charged with obstruction of justice.
Four people were injured in the shooting.
In a separate incident early Monday morning, a man later identified as 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr. was fatally shot in the area of 15th Ave South and South Ocean Boulevard.
Police said 22-year-old Kemian Masonte’ Reese, of Greenwood, S.C., is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The suspects charged in both shootings are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
