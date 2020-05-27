Boeing to lay off nearly 7,000 employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing says they will send involuntary layoff notifications to about 6,770 US workers this week as part of their plan to reduce their workforce by 10%.
In a letter sent to Boeing employees Wednesday, President & CEO Dave Calhoun said it will take time for the reduction in workforce to reach 10% and several thousand more layoffs will come in next few months.
The 6,770 involuntary layoffs are in addition to 5,520 voluntary layoffs that have been approved.
Calhoun says while the layoffs are focused on certain areas that have been affected by the pandemic including commercial services, the company will continue hiring talent to support critical programs.
