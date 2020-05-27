Charleston Police Department hiring new officers; hosting virtual informational session

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hosting an informational session for people interested in law enforcement careers.
The department will hold a virtual informational session on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Candidates will learn about the application process and department benefits.
The Zoom log-in is 713-198-2555 and the password is “joincpd”. For additional information, e-mail Officer Terry Cherry at cherryt@charleston-sc.gov or call (843)725-9619.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.