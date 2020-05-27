Colleton County deputies investigate pair of shootings

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Colleton County say two separate shooting incidents left two people injured early Tuesday morning.
Deputies say the first happened near the 500 block of Rivers Street where the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.
EMS took that victim to a Charleston area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
The second shooting, reported a short time later, happened near the 200 block of Hendersonville Highway.
In that incident, the victim suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say the motives for the shootings are unknown and there is no information linking the two incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.