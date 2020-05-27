Deputies: Fatal 2-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17A near Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash near the Colleton County line involving a vehicle in the water.
The crash happened on Highway 17A near Sandpit Drive, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.
Deputies Highway 17A is closed in both directions.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers confirmed the incident involves at least one fatality but could not provide further details.
The crash was reported at 10:20 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
