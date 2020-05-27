Portion of Bohicket Road on Johns Island closed following fatal accident

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Bohicket Road on Johns Island is closed following a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say crews are working a 2 car collision on Bohicket Road near Edenvale Road.
“Bohicket is shut down,” CCSO officials said. “Deputies are routing traffic down Edenvale."
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said there are multiple injured people in the accident as well.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
