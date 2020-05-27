FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bertha to weaken as it moves inland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Bertha developed quickly this morning right before making landfall over Dewees and Capers Island in Charleston County. Bertha weakened as it moved inland across Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals were common across the Lowcountry. As Bertha continues to move northward, it will continue to weaken and move out of the area. Drier weather is on the way for the rest of the afternoon, although a few showers and storms will be possible under a mainly cloudy sky.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday as our weather pattern remains a bit wetter than normal. Any storms that develop over the next few days could produce very heavy rainfall. The rain chances will begin to go down this weekend as we return to more sunshine and hotter temperatures.
TODAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely Early. Isolated PM Rain. High 80.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 85.
