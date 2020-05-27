FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bertha to weaken as it moves inland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Bertha developed quickly this morning right before making landfall over Dewees and Capers Island in Charleston County. Bertha weakened as it moved inland across Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals were common across the Lowcountry. As Bertha continues to move northward, it will continue to weaken and move out of the area. Drier weather is on the way for the rest of the afternoon, although a few showers and storms will be possible under a mainly cloudy sky.