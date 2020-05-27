LIVE: Gov. McMaster holding presser on state’s response to COVID-19; DHEC director announces resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.
Mobile users can click here to watch it.
Director Rick Toomey has also announced that he is resigning from DHEC and his last day will be June 10.
He said he looks forward to spending time with his family.
“So while I think that I have done a good job, I know the next man up or the next woman up will be a wonderful leader for DHEC as well,” Toomey said Wednesday afternoon.
McMaster said Toomey has done a “splendid” job for DHEC and the people of South Carolina.
“I can’t think of how it could have done a better job with a very supportive board, and a great staff,” McMaster said. “We’ve made some great decisions, taking some great steps that have been highly visible.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.