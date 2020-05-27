Lowcountry high schools announce in-person graduation plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the Lowcountry have been deciding how to handle graduation ceremonies in the wake of school closures.
Districts have been announcing their plans for in-person ceremonies as they figure out how to keep graduates and their families safe from potential exposure to COVID-19.
Here is a breakdown of high school plans by district:
According to the district, these school-level ceremonies will be the second of CCSD high schools’ two phase celebration of the Class of 2020.
“The first is a virtual graduation for each school streamed via Facebook and YouTube on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m,” CCSD officials said. “The virtual graduation, which will be accessible through the CCSD district website and each high school’s website, will feature remarks by students and administrators as well as a slide for each of the graduates.”
- Academic Magnet High School: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
- Allegro Charter School of Music: Diplomas will be delivered to the graduates’ homes.
- Baptist Hill High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony in the student parking lot behind the school
- Burke High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in the school courtyard
- Charleston Charter School for Math & Science: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at The Bend (3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405)
- Charleston County School of the Arts: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
- Garrett Academy of Technology: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Greg Mathis Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony at North Charleston High School’s parking lot
- James Island Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Floyd E. Hiott, Jr. Memorial Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Military Magnet Academy: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the school courtyard or field behind the school (still TBD)
- North Charleston High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at the school
- R.B. Stall High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in front of the school
- St. John’s High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., drive-up ceremony at Robert Biggerstaff Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Wando High School: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremonies at the District 2 Regional Stadium (stadium on campus)
- West Ashley High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.; walk-up ceremonies at Wildcat Stadium (stadium on campus)
- School administrators will share more detailed plans for the ceremonies (including make-up dates in case of rain) with the students and their parents directly.
Berkeley County School District administrators adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.
June 17, 2020
- Berkeley High School at 9 a.m.
- Bonner Stadium
- Hanahan High School at 9 a.m.
- Wiley Knight Stadium
June 18, 2020
- Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m.
- Cane Bay Stadium
- Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m.
- Philip Simmons Stadium
- Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m.
- Berkeley High School Auditorium
June 19, 2020
- Stratford High School at 9 a.m.
- W.L. Bonds Stadium
- Timberland High School at 9 a.m.
- Timberland Stadium
June 20 2020
- Goose Creek High School at 9 a.m.
- Charles B. Gibson Stadium
- Cross High School at 9:00 a.m.
- A.E. Ravenell Stadium
The district released the following additional information:
- Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
- Children 3 years of age and younger will not require a ticket; however, seating will be measured and designated to accompany ticketed individuals only.
- Children 3 years of age and younger will need to be held or placed on the lap of a ticketed individual during the ceremony.
- Sanitation stations will be available at each venue for attendee use.
- District and school administration have worked to identify and measure seating that will be available to ticketed individuals. Those in attendance will have pre-marked, designated seating areas that will be six feet apart.
- No more than 4 ticketed individuals will be able to sit in the designated areas.
- Attendees will be expected to remain in their designated seating area until the conclusion of the graduation ceremony. Attendees WILL NOT be permitted on the field before, during or after the graduation ceremony.
- At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, attendees will be dismissed by section in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- All attendees are asked to move directly to their vehicles and exit the campus.
- Graduates will be dismissed by school administration at their staging location following the graduation ceremony.
- Re-entry to the venue will be prohibited following the conclusion of the ceremony.
- The graduation ceremonies will be live streamed via a variety of different methods. Information regarding live streaming will be forthcoming.
- In the event of inclement weather, outdoor ceremonies will be rescheduled.
Each graduating senior will receive 4 tickets for attendees 4 years of age and older. No one will be admitted to the ceremony without a ticket.
DD2 officials say the following programs will begin at 7:30 a.m. with gates opening 6:00 a.m.
- Ashley Ridge High School on June 10 at 7:30 a.m. at Fox Swamp Stadium. For more information click here.
- Fort Dorchester High School on June 9 at 7:30 a.m. at John Bagwell Stadium. For more information click here.
- Summerville High School on June 8 at 7:30 a.m. at McKissick Field in Memorial Stadium. For more information click here.
Each graduate will receive two tickets for guests along with one parking pass.
The Beaufort County School District canceled in-person graduation ceremonies this year.
Colleton County High School students will be able to bring two guests to their graduation ceremony, according to plans released from the district.
The high school's 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on June 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Cougar Stadium in Walterboro.
"Students will be given two tickets to give to two guests of their choosing to attend the ceremony, in order to reserve enough space to properly distance event attendees according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines," Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said. "Those two guests will be seated next to each other for the entirety of the ceremony so each pair can be properly distanced from other guests."
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Colleton County High School Facebook page.
The Georgetown County School District announced Monday they will be having in-person graduation ceremonies with limitations.
Dates and times for the graduation ceremonies are as follows:
- Howard Adult Education Center - Thursday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
- Carvers Bay High School - Monday, June 1st at 9 a.m.
- Andrews High School - Tuesday, June 2nd at 9 a.m.
- Georgetown High School - Wednesday, June 3rd at 9 a.m.
- Waccamaw High School - Thursday, June 4th at 9 a.m.
The school district says that it will follow social distancing guidelines, marking stadium seats and having designated car parking for those wishing to remains in their cars during the graduation ceremony.
The district is asking that anyone who feels sick to not attend the ceremony and recommends graduates and guests to wear masks, though graduated will be able to take them off while crossing the stage. School nurses will be at the gates doing wellness checks. However, they will not be checking for temperatures so the district is asking for people to do so before attending.
All graduations will be held on the individual school's football field on June 6:
- Hemingway High School: Gates open at 7:30 a.m.; Processional begins at 8:40 a.m.; Ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
- Kingstree High School: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., Processional begins at 10:40 a.m.; Ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
- C.E. Murray High School: Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Processional begins at 12:40 p.m.; Ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the make-up day will be June 10.
Check back for updates to this list.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.