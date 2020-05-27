Rock Hill mother, boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old who tested positive for cocaine at birth

Rock Hill mother, boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old who tested positive for cocaine at birth
Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen & Audrevious Jarrell Williams (Source: Rock Hill Police Department via Rock Hill Herald)
May 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old child was found dead in Rock Hill late Tuesday morning, prompting a death investigation and leading to the arrest of the child’s mother and her boyfriend.

Police say they were called out to a home on Gentle Breeze Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the 4-year-old dead. The child’s mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, and Mullen’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams, were both charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

WBTV has confirmed Mullen was previously charged in 2016, when the 4-year-old was born, after the infant tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines.

[ PREVIOUS: Rock Hill mother, premature baby test positive for cocaine ]

Rock Hill Police said at the time that York County DSS informed them the baby was born premature and tested positive for the drug. The baby was born at 26 weeks gestation.

Mullen and Williams have bond hearings at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the recent charges.

Details surrounding the child’s death were not provided.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.