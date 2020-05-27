Nationally acclaimed portrait artist from SC dies from natural causes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nationally acclaimed portrait artist from South Carolina has died.
Family members say Michael Del Priore died on Tuesday from natural causes after battling an illness for more than a year.
Priore painted hundreds of portraits with subjects who included Bill Gates, Ronald Reagan and Strom Thurmond.
His wife, Susan Kissimon, said a service will be held for him on Saturday at Oak Hill United Methodist Church in the Upstate.
“He was one of the most talented people people I knew,” Kissimon said.
The Portrait Society of America released the following statement:
Very sad news to report the passing of Michael Del Priore, a talented, giving and award-winning portrait artist. Over his 40 year career he painted almost 1,000 portraits which are in private and public commissions across the country. He was always willing to share his process with fellow artists and found joy in painting and meeting people. Sympathies to his family and many friends.
