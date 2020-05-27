207 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 207 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 10,623, and those who have died to 466, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Horry, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, and Spartanburg counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort, Colleton, and Lee counties.
As of Tuesday, a total of 181,154 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
As of Wednesday morning, 3,277 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,081 are in use, which is a 68.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
“Of the 7,081 inpatient beds currently used, 398 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state health officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, May 27 by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
