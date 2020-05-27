North Charleston Police chief in self-isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief said he and his family are self-isolating after learning they may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a funeral.
Reggie Burgess said he and his family attended the funeral over the weekend and learned immediately after it was over that someone who attended from out of state said they found out they had tested positive for the illness.
Burgess said he and his family have been self-isolating at their home.
He said he, his wife and children are being tested for the illness Wednesday.
