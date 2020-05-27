North Charleston police officers facing disciplinary actions involving use of force after video surfaces

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three North Charleston police officers are facing disciplinary actions following an investigation involving the use of force during an encounter with a man which was captured on video.
The department announced the disciplinary actions Wednesday afternoon and said they involved encounters with a man identified as Joshua Lewis.
Local activists had demanded an investigation into an encounter involving Lewis and North Charleston police officers on May 9 at the Country Inn Suites hotel. Video of the incident was released, which community leaders said showed officers using “unnecessary use of force."
Civil rights organizations said the video showed officers slamming Lewis against a wall when they say he was already handcuffed and restrained.
North Charleston police said that they were responding to a shots fired incident and made contact with Lewis. According to police, Lewis was detained in handcuffs and forced against a wall.
“After a review of all available video and interviews with all the involved officers, it was determined that the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy,” NCPD officials said in a statement.
The investigation also found that two other officers acted “inconsistently” with North Charleston Police Department policy.
Police say the actions of those two officers were discovered after an analysis of all the officers’ body camera videos and occurred outside of the view of the published video, which was recorded by another hotel guest.
“The officers, who were found to have acted inconsistently with North Charleston Police Department policy, will face disciplinary actions and mandatory enrollment into a critical incident training program through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP),” NCPD officials said.
“Chief Burgess expects nothing but professionalism from our officers and when we make a mistake, we acknowledge the mistake and correct the deficiency,” police said in a statement.
The North Charleston Police Department released the following additional information:
The results of this investigation show the commitment of the North Charleston Police Department to provide a complete and transparent investigation into complaints and concerns from our citizens. We in law enforcement, because of our sworn responsibility to protect life and property, must be held accountable, either for actions or inactions. Chief Burgess has the utmost confidence in North Charleston Police officers to proactively address crime problems within our communities, while acting in accordance with the departmental policies and procedures and maintaining the highest ethical standards.
