Organizations asking McMaster to add labor rights member to AccelerateSC team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some organizations are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to add a new member to the Accelerate SC team, one dedicated to worker and labor rights.
“You have to have input from the workers to understand the concerns that they have as a whole,” said James Sanderson, president of the local United Steelworkers union. “It takes us working together with management, the business people, in order to prepare a very good work plan.”
The Accelerate SC task force was made by the governor to address the state’s recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.
It features a range of experts from tourism and business, to healthcare and education.
But Charles Brave, president at the South Carolina American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations, is asking for more attention to be turned toward the concerns of labor workers state wide.
“We definitely represent working people in the state as a whole and we feel that labor in the state, with this task force, is being left completely out,” Brave said. “What we would want to do is have labor have a voice on the committee on which directions these funds should go.”
Brave sent a letter to McMaster and other members of the state legislature on May 14.
“Knowledge, insight, and a keen understanding of the issues many working people are currently facing will be important considerations for the task force moving forward. That type of expertise can only be found in someone who has years of experience representing and supporting working people. Accelerate SC needs a member versed in labor,” Brave said in the letter. “As a result, I wish to offer my services and request I be appointed to the team.”
Brave says he has not heard back on his offer.
SC AFL-CIO Field director, Jennifer Tague, says she hopes advocates can work together with the task force to highlight everyday concerns of both frontline workers and employees who are still waiting to get back to work.
“What I’m seeing and hearing in the field is that workers don’t have the required PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that they need," she said."We’re talking grocery store workers, were talking retail, any kind of workers.”
