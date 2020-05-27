Bicyclist hospitalized after early-morning crash with vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say an early-morning crash Wednesday between a vehicle and a bicycle has multiple lanes of the Cosgrove Bridge closed.
Dispatch received the initial call about the accident at 4:58 a.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.
EMS took the bicyclist to an area hospital, but there was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
The third lane in both directions are the only lanes open to traffic, he said.
North Charleston Police are also on the scene.
Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.
