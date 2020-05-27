SC road tests resume, being done in DMV parking lots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road tests for those seeking to get a standard driver’s license, but at this point, they aren’t being done on the road.
The tests were initially suspended in mid-March in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, and now they’re allowed to be held by appointment only at more than 30 locations statewide.
When drivers arrive to the DMV, they are connected with an examiner who will never enter their car, according to the agency’s executive director, Kevin Shwedo.
“Your examiner will meet you at the car, so you are never in the same proximity and your social distancing from that point forward. You’ll put the window down, the driver’s window down and the passenger’s window down," Shwedo said. “The examiner will then tell you what maneuver they want you to do."
The agency is about 750,000 transactions behind, but they believe they can quickly make up the two months of missed road tests.
“We are far, far, far better off than virtually all the states, and we probably will recover before any other state in nation in regards to making sure every citizen has everything they need to," Shwedo said. “We fully expect to have everyone licensed that needs a license in the next month or so. We will catch up very quickly. We’re performing about 1,000 of those a day.”
Twenty-three DMV branch office locations across the state are offering exams Monday through Friday, and another 10 locations are offering them one day every week.
“I think what we’re going to find initially is we may have a slightly higher failure rate, because people will get so focused on the maneuver and forget about the laws. We put the maneuvers in there so you’re focused on both," Shwedo said. "You blow through a stop sign while getting a drivers test out in the streets, and you do it in the DMV parking lot, you’re going to fail. It’s that simple.”
In addition to the standard Class D testing, the DMV continues to offer motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills testing by appointment at select SCDMV locations. However, skills tests for recreational vehicle (RV) licenses or licenses for RVs with cars towed behind them (Class E and F licenses) remain suspended.
As for the future of the parking lot road tests, Shwedo said it could change at any point.
“When you get an appointment for a driving test, you will not know whether you’re going to take it in the parking lot or out on the highway, because we’ll flip that switch in a nanosecond as soon as it becomes safe to do so," he said. "We’re doing that, because I don’t want anybody training for the event. I want people prepared to execute either test so that we’re holding people accountable to a specific standard.”
