SCDNR K-9 officer dies after medical emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it lost one of its K-9 officers Tuesday.
K-9 Blue suffered a medical emergency and passed away with his handler, Sgt. Earhart, by his side, the agency said in a news release.
The Labrador Retriever joined the agency in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions in the state, from catching poachers to assisting other agencies in evidence recovery, the release states.
“I had the pleasure of watching K-9 Blue and Sgt. Earhart grow together over the last three years,” Lt. Col. Jamie Landrum said. “They were an excellent team filled with determination, drive, and the will to always want to do better. K-9 Blue will truly be missed and will always be known as a true hero.”
“SCDNR K-9 team is a valuable asset to SCDNR law enforcement and local law enforcement,” Col. Chisolm Frampton said. “We are heartbroken by the loss of Blue, one of our K-9s.”
A date for Blue’s service has not yet been determined.
