Seabrook Island leaders meeting to assess tropical storm impacts

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on Seabrook Island says there was some standing water on the roads following Tropical Storm Bertha.
Town Administrator Joe Cronin says town leaders were meeting to discuss the impacts but says no major damage was reported as of Wednesday morning.
Seabrook Island is private but the island’s gatekeeper says some areas had several inches of flooding.
Cronin says Seabrook had a lot of tree damage recently from a tornado a few weeks ago.
The meeting with town leaders started at noon.
Seabrook and Kiawah Islands had a Disaster Awareness Day event schedule for next month that they’ve held annually for more than 20 years. That event was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.