Air force medical personnel back home in Charleston after fighting pandemic in NY

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air Force medical reservists are back in Charleston after spending over a month in New York fighting against the pandemic on the front-lines.
Back in April, seven local Air Force medical personnel were given less than 48-hours notice to assist with the COVID-19 response. In some cases, they only had 24 hours before having to leave.
On Thursday, five of them were welcomed back by family and friends on Joint Base Charleston.
During their time in one of the nation's biggest hot spots for the virus, their primary mission was to work in independent hospitals and take care of COVID-19 patients.
Capt. Shawn Crowley served as a nurse at Queens Hospital working in the intensive care unit. He said it was eye-opening to see just how many people were at the hospital. Although he said it wasn’t as bad as he initially thought, he got into the “flow” and did what he was trained to do.
"I think it can happen here like it did in New York. You need to pay attention to what we're doing in our every day lives so we don't contract it," Crowley said. "Keeping everybody safe and healthy is the biggest thing, don't think it can't happen here because it can."
He says he was glad to help, but is happy to be home. He was greeted by his wife and two children.
Tamika Linen was also one of the nurses at Queens Hospital. She said her main role was to help the local nurses on the medical surgical floor.
Her son, Julien, and her husband were her motivation to get home. She called the experience in New York, humbling.
"I think just the great way everyone pulled together in such a short amount of time and just not knowing what we would get ourselves into," Linen said. "It's something I've never experienced [before] and probably never will again."
The medical reservists tested negative for COVID-19, but will spend the next 14 days self-quarantining. They will be tested again.
As for the other two reservists, one came back last week and other is expected to come home next week.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.