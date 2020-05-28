Charleston County deputy’s patrol car collides with vehicle on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a Charleston County deputy’s patrol car collided with a vehicle as the deputy was attempting to stop another vehicle on I-26 Thursday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it started when the deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on I-26 eastbound.
As the deputy was attempting the stop, the deputy collided with another vehicle near the 184 mile marker.
The sheriff’s office said the initial violator vehicle did not stop.
“EMS responded to the scene,” CCSO officials said. “No serious injuries were reported.”
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
