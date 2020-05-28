Charleston County mental health grant could provide financial help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is planning to accept a grant on Thursday through the South Carolina Department of Mental Health COVlD-19 Emergency Response Initiative.
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drugs of Abuse Services is hoping to give more attention to South Carolina citizens affected by COVlD-19 pandemic.
The grant totals $57,838 and is intended to assist those struggling with mental health disorders or drug abuse so they can get the help they need.
If awarded, funding would provide additional duty pay for two licensed counselors and two certified peer support specialists from the Charleston Center who will support the whole state and also help to get people connected to treatment in Charleston County either at Charleston Center or the Charleston Dorchester Community Mental Health Center.
Dr. Chanda Funcell, the director of the Charleston Center, says the award will provide additional pay for two Clinical Counselors and two Peer Support Specialists to provide 24-hour access for consultation two days per week.
Some folks in the Charleston area struggling with addiction or mental illness will be able to benefit from this grant directly, getting some financial assistance if their symptoms are a result of the pandemic or worsened by the pandemic.
The grant would also help pay for medication costs and counseling for up to 30 days for those released from a South Carolina Detention Center or prison and who choose to enroll in treatment with the state’s mental health department.
It also applies to healthcare workers who may be struggling with mental illness because of the pandemic. The grant could include medical costs or assistance through the "Healthcare Outreach Team" program that is specifically designed to assist healthcare workers experiencing mental illness or mental health disorders due to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with access to telehealth services.
The Department of Alcohol and Other Drugs of Abuse Services will be using the federal data collection tool called the Government Performance and Results Act to collect information from each person who will be served by the grant.
Healthcare workers who chose to participate would also be a part of the state’s drug and alcohol abuse program to collect data throughout the grant period.
Funcell says this data should give them useful information to study the impact the pandemic may have had on the mental health of our health care workers and our citizens.
Charleston County is planning to start the program Monday. The award period would run through August 31, 2021.
In order to qualify to participate in this program, you do not need a doctor’s note.
If you think you need help, you will be able to call the support line 844-SC-Hopes, and a staff member will provide a screening and connect that individual to services or resources. After that, you will be connected with the right services or resources.
For more info you can also visit The Charleston Center’s website.
