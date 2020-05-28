Clemson’s Weatherly Earns All-America Honor

The Howell, Mich. native, who was Clemson’s Friday starter, had a 2-0 record with an 0.79 ERA, .096 opponents’ batting average and 43 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched over four starts in 2020. He had at least eight strikeouts in all four starts and at least 10 strikeouts in each of his last three starts. Weatherly earned national player-of-the-week honors by Collegiate Baseball in consecutive starts, including a dominant performance at South Carolina on Feb. 28 to receive the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the rivalry series. Against the Gamecocks, he pitched 7.0 hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win in the Tigers’ 7-1 victory. He also totaled 14 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger since 1996, in 6.0 innings pitched against Stony Brook on Feb. 21.