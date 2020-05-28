CSU’s Mims named to HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American team

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Rising redshirt junior defensive lineman Shaundre Mims was recognized on the 2020 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American team as announced on Thursday afternoon.
Mims earns the preseason accolades for the first time in his collegiate career after a record-setting sophomore campaign that included All-Conference and All-American recognition.
The Vanceboro, N.C. native led the Big South Conference with 10.0 sacks on the season, including nine sacks in Big South play. Among his season accolades included posting 3.0 sacks apiece in CSU games against both Monmouth and Hampton, while also finishing among the conference leaders in tackles for loss.
Mims lined up in all 12 games on the season after posting a pair of tackles in the season opener against Furman. He made his backfield breakthrough against North Carolina A&T with a pair of tackles for loss and his first sack of the season against the Aggies.
When the calendar turned toward Big South play, Mims attacked the quarterback with a vengeance. He posted multiple tackles for loss in four of the final five games of the season, with 10.0 tackles for loss coming against Monmouth, Hampton, Presbyterian, and Campbell.
In the season finale, Mims recorded a season-high six tackles to go with two tackles for loss and a sack in the Bucs win over Campbell.
Mims’ efforts in going after the quarterback helped the Buccaneers (35.0 sacks) eclipse the Big South team sack record set back in 2017 by CSU (34.0). Mims also posted the second-highest single season individual sack record in conference history with 10.0 with only Kennesaw State’s Bryson Armstrong (11.0, 2017) recording more in a single season.