Deputies arrest man accused in Mount Pleasant man’s murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in the murder of a Mount Pleasant man.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Christopher Ravenel who was taken into custody earlier on Thursday and charged with murder.
He was arrested for the December 2019 homicide on Boston Grill Road which took the life of 29-year-old Ronnie Coakley Jr. from Mount Pleasant.
Deputies with the Charleston and Dorchester county sheriff’s offices located Ravenel at a home on Glebe Road in Dorchester County.
On Dec. 8, 2019, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Boston Grill Road at around 8:49 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Detectives believe the shooting happened in a vacant lot.
Crime scene investigators found numerous shell casings at the scene.
