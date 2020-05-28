Deputies investigate after resident finds ‘incendiary device’ at home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the discovery of an apparent bomb at a St. George home.
Lt. Rick Carson said the St. George resident brought an incendiary device to the sheriff’s office in Summerville.
"Using a drone and a robot, the technicians identified and determined it was safe to move," Carson said.
The Charleston County Bomb Squad also responded.
Deputies urge anyone who finds anything that looks like a bomb to leave it alone and call 911 for help.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.