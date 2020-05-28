Deputies investigate after resident finds ‘incendiary device’ at home

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the discovery of an apparent bomb at a St. George home. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | May 28, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:50 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the discovery of an apparent bomb at a St. George home.

Lt. Rick Carson said the St. George resident brought an incendiary device to the sheriff’s office in Summerville.

"Using a drone and a robot, the technicians identified and determined it was safe to move," Carson said.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad also responded.

Deputies urge anyone who finds anything that looks like a bomb to leave it alone and call 911 for help.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

