Despite weekly drop in new claims, S.C. unemployment still growing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce showed the sixth consecutive weekly decrease in new claims since mid-March.
In the week ending Saturday, 24,950 people filed their first claim for unemployment insurance. That figure represents a decrease of 4,496 compared with the week ending May 16, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
But those new filings increased the total number of people who have filed their first claim for unemployment insurance to 540,545 in the last 10 weeks.
Biance says the agency has paid more than $1.5 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits, CARES Act programs, FPUC and PUA payments.
Greenville County had the highest number of new claims last week, with 2,559 claims. Richland County came in second at 2,166. Spartanburg County was in third at 1,893. Horry County had the fourth-highest total at 1,847; while Charleston County was a close fifth place at 1,837.
The news comes as the U.S. Department of Labor reported an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
