FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-26 in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of I-26 have been blocked early Thursday morning because of a crash.
The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m., 4 miles east of Exit 187, the Ridgeville/St. George exit.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s website states all eastbound lanes are blocked.
Crews are working to clear the roadway.
It is not clear whether there are any injuries involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
