Fort Bragg soldier reported missing from N.C. campsite

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking for credible information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Fort Bragg Soldier
SPC Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen on Friday, May 22, at a campsite on South Core Banks, near Mile Marker 46. This is one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Fort Bragg officials say SPC Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing the following Saturday evening.
SPC Roman-Martinez is a male of Hispanic descent, approximately 5’4” tall and about 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no t-shirt. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite.
Officials say an extensive search by both military and civilian law enforcement is underway.
“Individuals are strongly encouraged to come forward if they have credible information to help locate SPC Roman-Martinez,” Fort Bragg officials said on Facebook. “People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.”
Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit information at https://www.p3tips.com/.
